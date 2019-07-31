Analysis: Dem Candidates Call For More Than $200 Trillion in Spending

Of the 26 declared candidates—including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) who dropped out earlier this month—most have put enormous new government programs front and center in their campaigns. Totaling up these proposals gives taxpaying voters a sense of the budget priorities of the average Democratic candidate.

That overall figure is an undercount, as it is based only on proposals for which the Free Beacon could identify actual spending estimates. The true figure is much larger. For example, Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I., Vt.) Medicare for All proposal is included, while Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D., Calif.) is not, because no cost assessment for the latter could be identified.

Candidates will continue to roll out proposals in the months ahead, although the field is likely to winnow in that time as well.

Of the $210 trillion, the plurality—$94 trillion—is the estimated cost of a Green New Deal, which a number of candidates have backed in some form or another. The remaining $116 trillion—roughly six times the United States’s annual Gross Domestic Product—is spread across a variety of policy proposals, from Andrew Yang’s Universal Basic Income to Marianne Williamson’s call for $200 to $500 billion in reparations for slavery. – READ MORE