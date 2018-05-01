Ana Navarro slams critics of Michelle Wolf for acting like ‘snowflakes’

CNN commentator and GOP strategist Ana Navarro slammed critics of comedian Michelle Wolf’s routine at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, claiming they are acting like “snowflakes.”

“Seems some [people] usually offended at lies & attacks on the media by Trump WH, today are offended a comedienne publicly calling out Trump WH on their lies & attacks on the media,” Navarro, a frequent critic of President Trump, tweeted Sunday.

“But hey, fortunately in the Trump era, only politically-correct ‘snowflakes’ should care about feelings,” she added, attaching a photo of a pair of Trump supporters wearing shirts that read “Trump 2016 F— Your Feelings.”

Wolf has faced backlash for her set at the annual dinner, particularly for her jokes about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.- READ MORE

