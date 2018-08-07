Ana Navarro Rushes to Defend CNN From Meghan McCain: ‘CNN Tries to Be Very Balanced’ (VIDEO)

While CNN contributor Ana Navarro was co-hosting “The View” on Friday, she got into a debate about the network with co-host Meghan McCain.

The panel was discussing President Donald Trump’s history of referring to some media outlets as the “enemy of the people.” McCain said she would not use that term but said the media, in general, has a problem when it comes to having a left-leaning bias.

“So I would rather have a conversation about why Republicans don’t have the same kind of fair and balanced media coverage [like] Democrats do,” McCain said. – READ MORE

CNN political commentator and frequent Trump critic Ana Navarro quipped on Friday that first lady Melania Trump was trying to “self-deport from the White House.”

Navarro appeared on “The View,” where she discussed Trump’s surprise visit on Thursday to the U.S.–Mexico border to meet with migrant children who were separated from their parents.

The panel was debating whether Trump traveled to the Texas detention center to spite her husband.

“We all know that this is a very complicated marriage,” Navarro said. “I thought she was trying to self-deport from the White House.” – READ MORE

