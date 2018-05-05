Ana Navarro jumps on the bullying Sarah Sanders bandwagon, makes an ass of herself

From The Hill: CNN’s political director on Thursday said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has “lost credibility with the American people” after her responses to questions regarding a hush money payment made by President Trump‘s personal lawyer to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

In an appearance on CNN Thursday afternoon, David Chalian said the briefing marked a turning point for Sanders, who claimed she gave reporters all the information she had at the time regarding Trump’s knowledge of the payment by his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen.

They are absolutely out of touch if they think Sarah actually lost credibility with real Americans by responding the way she did when April Ryan made it personal with her. But sure, blame Sarah, CNN, that’s so you.

How can she lose something she never had? https://t.co/8oNlBNOaRH — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 3, 2018

You’ll have to forgive us for snickering at CNN for thinking they are in anyway qualified to judge the credibility of others. – READ MORE

