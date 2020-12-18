An Innocent Naked Woman Whose Home Was Wrongly Raided By Police Had To FOIA For The Evidence

Recently released police body camera footage shows officers with guns drawn handcuffing an innocent naked woman during a raid of the wrong home in early 2019, a local CBS affiliate reported Monday.

Anjanette Young had to file a Freedom of Information Act Request with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to obtain the body camera footage of officers wrongly entering her home and handcuffing her on Feb. 21, 2019, CBSN Chicago reported. A court order required the CPD to provide Young with the footage as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the department.

“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said, CBSN reported.

“They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right,” Young added, CBSN reported.

Wow: Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s law department went to court to try and stop @cbschicago from airing video of Chicago police raiding a social worker’s home. She was changing and naked; police refused to give her the video until a judge ordered them to.https://t.co/HHeaX0ixM2 — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) December 15, 2020

At least nine officers wearing body cameras entered Young’s residence using a battering ram shortly after she returned from a shift at a hospital where she works as a social worker, CBSN Chicago reported.

“It was so traumatic to hear the thing that was hitting the door,” Young said, CBSN Chicago reported. “And it happened so fast, I didn’t have time to put on clothes.”

Police announced they had a search warrant for the residence, CBSN Chicago reported. Young complied with the officer’s orders and kept her hands up as officers handcuffed her and began searching her home.

“What is going on?” Young asked, CBSN Chicago reported. “There’s nobody else here, I live alone. I mean, what is going on here? You’ve got the wrong house. I live alone.”

“It’s one of those moments where I felt I could have died that night,” Young said, CBSN Chicago reported. “Like if I would have made one wrong move, it felt like they would have shot me. I truly believe they would have shot me.”

Police reportedly failed to verify a tip from a confidential informant who said a known male felon in his 20s was seen with a firearm and ammunition at Young’s address, CBSN Chicago reported. The informant provided Young’s address as the felon’s residence.

Young told the officers over 40 times that they were at the wrong apartment, CBSN Chicago reported. The felon lived in the apartment next to Young’s.

The CPD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.