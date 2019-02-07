An Art Piece Shows Ivanka Trump Cleaning

People are now allowed to throw crumbs at a fake Ivanka Trump character vacuuming at a new art exhibit in Washington, D.C.

“This is ridiculous, because I can’t imagine that Ivanka has had to vacuum other people’s messes since, well, ever,” The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Katrina Willis said.

On another note, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s favorite Bible verse isn’t even in the Bible. “To minister to the needs of God’s creation is an act of worship. To ignore those needs is to dishonor the God who made us,” Pelosi has said, using this as a way to defend her politics.

