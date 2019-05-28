‘An Anti-Semitism Crisis’: NYPD Records Staggering 83% Rise In Hate Crimes

The New York Police Department had 176 complaints of hate crimes from Jan. 1 to May 19, the most recent date for which the data is available, according to figures provided to The Wall Street Journal. That is an 83% increase in hate-crime complaints across all categories, compared with the same period in 2018.

The New York City Council created the Office of Hate Crime Prevention in January to coordinate city agencies’ efforts to address illegal bias incidents. …

“Our residents should feel free to worship without fear–and yet they can’t right now,” said. “We have an anti-Semitism crisis in New York. It’s a national problem, but New York accounts for way too many incidents.” …

Experts disagree on the reasons behind the rise in crimes, but NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a news conference earlier this month that many individuals arrested for hate crimes have previously committed similar acts. …

“Things are out of control,” said former State Assemblyman Dov Hikind of Brooklyn, who is founder of the group Americans Against Antisemitism. “All the resources in the world should be allocated to this purpose.” – READ MORE