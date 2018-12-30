‘An All-Out Fight’: Tom Bevan Says Democratic Field for 2020 Is ‘Wide Open’

RealClearPolitics President Tom Bevan said Saturday on “Fox & Friends” that the race for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election is “wide open.”

Bevan’s remarks come after a new poll found that, among Democratic and Independent voters, 59 percent of respondents would be “excited” for an “entirely new” candidate to run.

Seventy percent of those same voters, too, said that Hillary Clinton “shouldn’t run” in the 2020 presidential election.

“This race is wide open,” Bevan said, based on the poll’s results. “It’s gonna be a huge field. It’s gonna be the ‘Hunger Games’ on steroids.”

He added that the thought of Hillary Clinton as president is "in the past" according to the numbers and that a "fresh face" is more likely of an outcome.