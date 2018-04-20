Amy Schumer’s Leftism Made Her Box Office Poison

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Schumer’s new movie won’t match the openings of her past two big-screen comedies when it hits theaters this weekend.”

If the forecasts prove correct, Schumer’s latest comedy will debut in the $13 million to $15 million range this weekend, down from her last film “Snatched,” which debuted to a miserable $19.5 million. While film quality is certainly a factor, some of the blame must be laid at the feet of Schumer’s loud-mouthed leftism.

Since rising to the top with her Comedy Central sketch show “Inside Amy Schumer,” the cousin of Sen. Chuck Schumer has pushed heavy gun control, endorsed radical feminism at the “Women’s March,” and characterized Trump supporters as “rich, entitled white people” and “very poor people who’ve been tricked into it.”

Schumer’s politics became so toxic during one of her comedy routines, it prompted as many as 200 Trump-supporting fans to boo her and walk out of her show.

Both Schumer and all of Hollywood have yet to learn that alienating half your customer base with rude insults will only encourage them to stay home. – READ MORE

