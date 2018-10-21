Amy Schumer wonders whether white NFL players who don’t kneel are ‘complicit’ in racism

Amy Schumer on Friday questioned whether or not white players in the NFL who don’t kneel with their black teammates are ‘complicit’ in the ‘endless racism people of color face in our country.’

The “Trainwreck” star went on to propose that more white players should stand up for their “brothers and sisters of color” by taking a knee.

“I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling,” she wrote. “Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?”

The 37-year-old comedian backed the NFL's anthem kneelers in an Instagram post, writing that she would avoid being in any Super Bowl ad in hopes to "really hurt [the NFL]."