Amy Schumer to pro-gun America: ‘You are killing children’

Comedian Amy Schumer condemned the National Rifle Association and gun-rights activists for “killing children” during her speech at the March for Our Lives protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Because we know it’s hard and we know they will twist our words and laugh at us and lie and lie and lie and lie and lie,” Schumer said, according to the Daily Beast. “How do they sleep at night? You are killing children.”

The actress said the activists will be mocked as “Hollywood liberals” for attending the rally, but they are doing their part “to keep our children alive.” – READ MORE

