Amy Schumer Brought to Tears Lamenting the Trump ‘Nightmare’

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer Groused In A Recent Interview With Time That The Election Of Donald Trump Has Been A “nightmare,” For Her Comedy Career If Nothing Else.

“I’ve been doing less standup, just because it’s not funny,” Schumer says of the country’s current political climate, as “tears come to her eyes,” according to Time.

The 36-year-old, who supported Hillary Clinton’s 2016 White House bid, has long-despised politics while gradually increasing her participation in it.

A year and a half after revealing that her vow to “move to Spain or somewhere” if Trump were elected was a joke, Schumer has become an outspoken advocate for gun control, DACA illegals, and the anti-sexual harassment campaign Time’s Up. – READ MORE

