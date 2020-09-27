Amy Coney Barrett receives endorsement from very unlikely source: ‘Highly qualified to serve’

Harvard Law School professor Noah Feldman is a constitutional scholar and self-described liberal who testified during President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings that Trump was guilty of “impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors by corruptly abusing the office of the presidency.”

But even Feldman believes Amy Coney Barrett deserves to be a Supreme Court justice.

Writing in an essay for Bloomberg, Feldman said he was “devastated” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and “revolted by the hypocrisy of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

But, Feldman explained, his personal missives do not remove the fact that Barrett is “highly qualified” to serve on the Supreme Court.

"Yet these political judgments need to be distinguished from a separate question: what to think about Judge Amy Coney Barrett," Feldman wrote. "And here I want to be extremely clear. Regardless of what you or I may think of the circumstances of this nomination, Barrett is highly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court."

