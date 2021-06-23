Ammon Bundy Launches Bid For Idaho Governor; Vows To Fight Biden, ‘Deep State’

Ammon Bundy, who received national attention for armed standoffs with federal authorities in 2014 and 2016, launched his campaign for governor of Idaho Saturday.

Bundy released his first campaign video over the weekend kicking off his bid to be Idaho’s next governor. In the video, Bundy criticized Idaho’s state leadership as well as President Joe Biden. He is entering a field of seven other GOP candidates who have filed paperwork to run.

“I’m running for Governor because I’m sick and tired of all of this political garbage just like you are. I’m tired of our freedoms being taken from us and I’m tired of the corruption that is rampant in our state Government,” Bundy said in his opening campaign video.

“And look, let’s be real, Joe Biden and those in the Deep State that control him, will simply not be able to help themselves,” he continued. “They are going to try to take away our gun rights, freedom of religion, parental rights, and more, and further violate the Constitution in unimaginable ways — even more than they’ve already done.”

Bundy first gained national attention when he and his family led an armed resistance against the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 2014. BLM agents launched a raid against the Bundy ranch, run by Bundy’s father, in Nevada to repossess land that the Bundy’s had allowed cattle to run on but refused to pay grazing fees to the federal government for.- READ MORE

