Amish man offers horse and buggy ‘Uber’ service

An Amish man from south western Michigan takes an old fashioned twist on the modern rideshare idea. He’s transporting passengers in his horse and buggy, calling it “Amish Uber.”

Timothy Hochstedler offers a taxi service inside his horse and buggy, where people can share a ride, enjoy a scenic view, and listen to his storytelling, according to WWMT.

And so far, people are reportedly loving it!

“First time Ubering and we’re riding in a buggy,” said Steve Phelps, an Amish Uber rider.- READ MORE

