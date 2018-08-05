True Pundit

Business

Amish man offers horse and buggy ‘Uber’ service

Posted on by
Share:

An Amish man from south western Michigan takes an old fashioned twist on the modern rideshare idea. He’s transporting passengers in his horse and buggy, calling it “Amish Uber.”

Timothy Hochstedler offers a taxi service inside his horse and buggy, where people can share a ride, enjoy a scenic view, and listen to his storytelling, according to WWMT.

And so far, people are reportedly loving it!

“First time Ubering and we’re riding in a buggy,” said Steve Phelps, an Amish Uber rider.- READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Amish man offers horse and buggy ‘Uber’ service in Michigan
Amish man offers horse and buggy ‘Uber’ service in Michigan

COLON, Mich. -- An Amish man from south western Michigan takes an old fashioned twist on the modern rideshare idea. He's transporting passengers in his horse and buggy, calling it "Amish Uber." Timothy Hochstedler offers a taxi service inside his horse and buggy, where people can share a ride, enjoy a scenic view, and listen…

fox8.com fox8.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: