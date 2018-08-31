Amidst Sex Abuse Coverup Scandal, Pope Francis Tweets That It’s His Job To ‘Communicate A Lifestyle’…Then Deletes It

On Thursday, even as he continued his silence with regard to accusations that he helped cover up sexual abuse within the Catholic Church from top-ranking members of the Vatican hierarchy, Pope Francis took to Twitter to issue another of his cryptically new-agey nostrums: “We Christians are not selling a product. We are communicating a lifestyle.”

This tweet drew the ire and mockery of thousands of users, who pointed out first that the Pope’s language was vaguely reminiscent of a “Mad Men” advertising agency, and second that the Pope’s latest communiques hadn’t exactly communicated a valuable lifestyle. The Pope then deleted his tweet and replaced it with this, slightly less Hollywood version:

We Christians do not have a product to sell, we communicate Life. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) August 30, 2018

This isn’t much better, since the Pope’s latest commitment to communicating life involves avoiding charges that he reinstated public status to a cardinal credibly accused of preying on seminarians as well as male minors. – READ MORE

Just before midnight on Sunday in Ireland, AP reported that Pope Francis declined to confirm or deny claims by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano that he informed Francis in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

BREAKING: Pope declines to confirm, deny ex-ambassador's claim that he knew of McCarrick abuse in 2013 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2018

On Sunday, Vigano, the Vatican’s retired U.S. ambassador, released an 11-page text that accuses Francis of covering up for McCarrick; Francis said the document “speaks for itself,” adding, “I won’t say a word about it.”

Vigano also claims that in 2013, McCarrick was already under sanction from former Pope Benedict, but Francis rehabilitated him.

Vigano’s letter states that the Apostolic Nuncios in the United States, Gabriel Montalvo and Pietro Sambi, informed the Holy See immediately when there were rumors of McCarrick’s “gravely immoral behavior with seminarians and priests. Indeed, according to what Nuncio Pietro Sambi wrote, Father Boniface Ramsey, O.P.’s letter, dated November 22, 2000, was written at the request of the late Nuncio Montalvo.” – READ MORE