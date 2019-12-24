Amid Trump Trade War, China Lowers Import Tariffs On Over 850 Products

Amid an ongoing trade war with the Trump administration, China’s Ministry of Finance made a significant announcement this week that prompted some proud retweets from the president.

“China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products from January 1,” reported Reuters in a post Trump promoted Sunday evening.

“China says it will cut import tariffs for goods including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals, paper products and some high-tech components starting from Jan. 1, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance,” Bloomberg Economics reported Sunday evening in another post tweeted out by Trump.

“U.S. president Donald Trump says a ‘breakthrough’ has been achieved in trade talks with China and he expects a deal to be signed ‘very shortly,’” reported Sky News in another Trump retweet. – READ MORE