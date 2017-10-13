Amid Rape Coverup Charges Against Amazon Exec, True Pundit Media Dumps Amazon AWS Cloud Servers

Statement from True Pundit Media;

“Based on the shocking allegations today against Amazon Studios by Rose McGowan, our media company will be terminating its usage of Amazon’s AWS cloud servers for content. We do not support or want any affiliation with a company or its subsidiaries that dismiss or discount allegations of sexual assault or harassment in any form.”