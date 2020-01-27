Amid impeachment, Trump’s approval rating climbs to highest levels of his presidency

House Democrats thought that by impeaching President Donald Trump it would impair him heading into 2020—and they may come to regret their decision.

According to the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll, the nation’s 45th commander in chief has achieved the highest approval ratings of his presidency, even under impeachment. The Post reports that 44 percent of American adults approve of the job that Trump is doing in office, a significant improvement from his 38 percent rating in late October.

Among registered voters, Trump’s rating climbs to 47 percent in the same survey.

The Post’s survey showing an improvement in Trump’s approval rating is one of three recent polls showing similar marks for the president.

An Emerson study released this week also found that 47 percent of Trump. Similarly, a Rasmussen study pinned Trump’s approval rating at 49 percent, within the margin range of the Emerson and Washington Post/ABC surveys. – READ MORE