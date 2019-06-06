Amid a sea of companies raising money for abortion, Wendy’s stands up and promotes adoption

According to a Tuesday article published on Live Action, Wendy’s clearly has adoption on its mind over abortion.

According to the Family Council, some of the companies that widely support Planned Parenthood include Aetna, Clorox, Deutsche Bank, Mondelez International, Nike, Starbucks, United Airlines, and more.

In May, Netflix employees donated at least $20,000 to Planned Parenthood. Netflix announced that it would be reconsidering filming in Georgia as a result of the state’s new “heartbeat” law.

Through Wendy’s Wonderful Kids — a program belonging to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption — children who belong to a group considered “more difficult-to-place” are given a leg up in achieving adoption.

That group includes those children who are “older, have special needs, or are part of a sibling group.” These kids are able to engage with the Wonderful Kids program to “find loving homes using evidence-based, child-focused methods.” – READ MORE