America’s largest cities drowning in debt, with Chicago leading the way, study finds

America’s 10 largest cities, largely Democrat strongholds, are drowning in municipal debt, according to a new report from government watchdog Truth in Accounting.

The report sought out “to determine what … overlapping financial entities mean for taxpayers’ bottom line.” Truth in Accounting said its purpose was to “calculate the various bills (and surpluses, when available) at the city government level and divide them out to determine a per-Taxpayer Burden.”

The two cities with the highest burden: Chicago and New York City; Chicago’s combined taxpayer burden: $119,110; New York City’s combined taxpayer burden: $85,600.

Los Angeles’ combined Taxpayer Burden: $56,390

Philadelphia’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $50,120

San Jose’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $43,120

San Diego’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $35,410

Dallas’ combined Taxpayer Burden: $33,490

Houston’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $22,940

San Antonio’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $16,660

Phoenix’s combined Taxpayer Burden: $13,290 ​​​​​​

Forbes reported that the city’s taxpayer burden is attached to unfunded retirement obligations amassed over of a number of years: $39 billion in retirement benefits have been promised; $28 billion in pension and $842.9 million in retiree health care benefits haven’t been funded. – READ MORE