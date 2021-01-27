Americans still awaiting coronavirus stimulus checks as Biden reportedly offers $4B to Central America

Americans still waiting on coronavirus relief, including stimulus checks, from the federal government may be surprised to learn that President Biden is reportedly offering $4 billion to Central American countries for development.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday that Biden told him the U.S. would send $4 billion to help development in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — nations whose hardships have spawned tides of migration through Mexico toward the United States.

Meanwhile, many Americans have not yet received their $600 stimulus checks that were approved as part of the $900 billion relief package passed in December. While some Americans have received checks, the rollout is still ongoing.

Biden has been pushing a third relief package that would include $1,400 checks for individuals, but a bipartisan group of senators balked at the size of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal during a call with White House officials on Sunday, raising concerns that the measure provides too much money to high-income Americans. – READ MORE

