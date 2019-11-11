‘Americans Respecting Their President and Enjoying Their Football,’ Says Laura Ingraham of Saturday’s Game

After controversies and arguments over whether President Donald Trump was cheered or booed at two previous sporting events that he attended, there was no question at all about what happened on Saturday.

The president attended a football game this weekend between two of the top college teams in the nation.

I was there and it was a rousing welcome for 45! Americans respecting their president and enjoying their football. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/mKqTlGnkWF — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 10, 2019

The crowd went nuts when he was shown on the video board at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as home team University of Alabama took on Louisiana State University (LSU).

