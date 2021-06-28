Americans Rank Last Among 46 Countries In Trust For The Media

A new survey from the Reuters Institute shows Americans rank dead last among 46 countries in the level of trust they have for the media.

“The United States ranks last in media trust — at 29% — among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries,” Poynter reports.

This should surprise exactly no one, given the state of our news media, which acts as a propaganda wing.

That percentage falls significantly below the average of the other countries, which sits at 44% according to the survey, and well below Finland which ranks at the top with 65% of its citizens who trust the media.

The United States also ranks pretty low with just 13% indicating they trust social media for their news.

The survey notes that media outlets – both print and television – have been devastated by the disappearance of the “Trump bump.” – READ MORE

