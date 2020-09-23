Americans Panic-Bought Guns And Ammo; What About Armored Vehicles?

Readers may recall, back in 2018, we noted how the armored car business in Mexico was flourishing, thanks to cartel wars erupting across the country.

We even said, “As global automakers now realize that there is money to be made in bulletproofing a car, it is only a matter of time before these cars hit the streets of the United States.”

This leaves us with today: America has transformed into a chaotic mess. Social unrest and violent crime plague major US metro areas. Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing cities for suburban life.

There’s also been panic-buying of guns, ammo, and bulletproof vests since the virus pandemic began in March. Another round of buying was observed when social unrest was sparked across the country following George Floyd protests in Minnesota in late May.

With no end to the unrest and violence, nevertheless, an upcoming presidential election that is undoubtedly going to lead to chaos no matter who wins, the next trend in security could be wealthy folks buying low-key armored vehicles.

Canadian firm Inkas are offering armored vehicles indistinguishable from an ordinary Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Range Rover, Cadillac, and or Lincoln. – READ MORE

