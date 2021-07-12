Americans ‘do not need’ COVID-19 booster shot, FDA, CDC say

In a statement published hours after Pfizer signaled its intention to file for emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 booster shot, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans “do not need” an extra dose at this time. The health agencies said the U.S. “is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available” to eligible populations.

“People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta,” the statement said. “People who are not vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.”

The agencies, echoing federal officials, urged Americans who have not yet received their shot to do so “as soon as possible.”

Data regarding vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant, particularly in recipients who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab, has in part fueled the booster debate. However, health officials have stressed that fully vaccinated individuals have a high degree of protection, and that the true risk is for unvaccinated populations. – READ MORE

