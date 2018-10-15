Americans Confident Trump Will Win in 2020 ㅡ More Than Obama or Clinton During Their First Terms

Although most Americans are focused on the upcoming midterm elections, some have started to look ahead to 2020 — and things are looking good for President Donald Trump.

New polling numbers from CNN show that 46 percent of Americans believe that President Trump will serve for eight years. That number is up from just 40 percent in March.

Only 44 percent of Americans believed that President Obama would win reelection when surveyed in 2010. Fifty-four percent thought he would lose.

President Clinton, on the other hand, showed dismal numbers in 1995 with only 24 percent believing he would be reelected. A whopping 65 percent of Americans thought he would lose.