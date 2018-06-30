American Workers Thank Trump as Manufacturing Plant Breaks Ground: ‘Me and My Family Are Grateful’

American workers thanked President Trump as a new Foxconn manufacturing plant broke ground in Wisconsin on Thursday.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Trump welcomed three American workers onstage who will be working at the manufacturing plant or are working on building the facility. The workers thanked Trump and Foxconn for giving them new opportunities in the president’s “Hire American” economy.

“I started in 2005 as an operating engineer and Hoffman Construction gave me my first job in a hall truck,” Celia Griffin, a mother of three told the crowd at the ceremony.

“Me and my family are grateful and very pleased to be at home again,” Griffin said. “Thank you, everyone. Thank you.”

Dawn Wallace, a mother of three, says she re-entered the workforce after being a stay-at-home mom for years due to the job opportunities that have come to Wisconsin. – READ MORE

