‘American Sniper’s’ Wife Taya Kyle: Parents Need to Teach Kids About Life’s Realities to Curb Shootings

In the aftermath of the Santa Fe High School shooting, “American Sniper” Chris Kyle’s wife, Taya Kyle, encouraged everyone to look towards themselves instead of the government or more regulations in an effort to curb gun violence.

Taya, whose husband was shot and killed, posted on Facebook a lengthy statement about how personal reflection can yield itself to finding a solution to the seemingly constant gun violence going on in America.

“Could you kill innocent people because you were angry or hurt?” she began.

Taya added that it’s important for kids to be taught that “struggle is real” and “expected,” but also that they’re “capable of enduring in the face of adversity.” – READ MORE

