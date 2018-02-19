Business Politics
American Small Business Workers See Historic Wage Increases Secured by Strict Immigration Enforcement
A record number of small business owners have raised wages for their American workers as President Trump’s administration has ushered in a new era of a tighter labor market with strict immigration enforcement.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) monthly jobs report found that a record number of small businesses say they have increased the wages of their workers to keep and attract more qualified workers.
The report found:
The number of small businesses that have raised wages has increased a net 31 percent, a 4 percent increase since last month, and the highest level since December 2000
The number of small businesses that plan to raise wages has increased a net 24 percent, a 1 percent increase since last month, and the highest level since December 1989 – READ MORE
