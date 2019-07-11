American Psychological Association Creates Task Force To Normalize Polyamory

There may indeed come a time when the American Psychological Association (APA) endorses polyamory as a healthy lifestyle and devoid of psychological stigmatization.

According to LifeSiteNews, the APA has now formulated a task force to study polyamory in hopes of removing the “stigma” associated with it, and have even given the lifestyle its own politically correct term – “consensual non-monogamy.”

The Division 44 Task Force says on the APA website that the group will dedicate itself to promoting “awareness and inclusivity about consensual non-monogamy and diverse expressions of intimate relationships.” Such relationships include but are not limited to: Polyamory, open relationships, swinging, relationship anarchy, and “other types of ethical, non-monogamous relationships.”

"Finding love and/or sexual intimacy is a central part of most people's life experience. However, the ability to engage in desired intimacy without social and medical stigmatization is not a liberty for all," the Task Force says. "This task force seeks to address the needs of people who practice consensual non-monogamy, including their intersecting marginalized identities."