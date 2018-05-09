‘American Psycho’ Author Bret Easton Ellis Shreds Hollywood Hypocrisy: ‘A Backlash Is Brewing’

A backlash is coming to Hollywood, says “American Psycho” author Bret Easton Ellis, who feels the industry’s progressive hypocrisy has reached crisis levels.

Easton Ellis, an openly homosexual man, has in some ways taken his own share of the red pill in recent years, specifically with regard to the Left’s totalitarian charge of political correctness. In 2013, he skewered the fascistic organization GLAAD for their “dive-bombing other gays who express an opinion that doesn’t lean toward their agenda.” Since then, Easton Ellis has largely blasted political correctness and SJW culture as a bully-club to stifle free speech.

Speaking with the Observer, the “American Psycho” author warned that leftist hysteria is about to take a major hit.

“As someone who considers themselves a disillusioned Gen-X’er, I think there IS a backlash brewing against leftist hysteria,” Ellis told the Observer over email. “What I used to semi-align myself with has no answers for anything right now, just constant bitching and finding ways to delegitimize an election.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1