American Psychiatric Association calls for end to ‘arm chair’ psychiatry amid Trump speculation

The largest psychiatric organization in the world is calling for an end to “arm chair” psychiatry in light of allegations that President Trump is mentally unfit to serve.

The American Psychiatric Association (APA) released a statement Tuesday reaffirming its commitment to “The Goldwater Rule,” which states that it is unethical for psychiatrists to diagnose public figures they have not personally examined.

The APA’s statement comes as Mr. Trump’s critics openly question his mental capacity for the office in light of Michael Wolff’s hotly debated tell-all book about the Trump family. Yale University psychiatry professor Dr. Bandy X. Lee, editor of “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” claimed to have recently met with more than a dozen Congress members to discuss Mr. Trump’s mental health.

The APA said the public speculation by psychiatrists “undermines the credibility and integrity of the profession and the physician-patient relationship.” – READ MORE

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) will, according to his office, introduce legislation requiring presidential candidates to certify they underwent a medical examination, an apparent effort to ensure they can withstand the pressures of working in the White House.

“Before voting for the highest office in the land, Americans have a right to know whether an individual has the physical and mental fitness to serve as president,” Boyle said, according to The Hill.

The bill’s title, the “Stable Genius Act,” appeared to reference President Donald Trump’s recent description of himself amid author Michael Wolff’s claims that administration staff worried about his psychological stability. – READ MORE

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Trump accused Democratic opponents of his presidency and “the fake news mainstream media” of trying to use mental health questions to challenge him as they did with Ronald Reagan.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star, to President of the United States (on my first try),” Trump wrote. “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!” (BREITBART)

