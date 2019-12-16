‘American People Are Smarter and Better’ Than Democrats Think, Says Sarah Sanders on Impeachment

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in an appearance on the Fox News Channel on Friday, spelled out exactly what’s going on in this rush by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the other House Democrats to try to kick President Donald Trump out of office.

“They’ve spent so much time trying to figure out how they could attack the president — they made it sound like they had all of these things come together when in reality they had nothing,” she said.

“All of the witnesses that came forward — none of them really saw anything because nothing took place.”

“At the end of the day, the president did nothing wrong and they are grasping at straws to try to figure out how they can impeach him.”

“It’s exactly like Nancy Pelosi said last night . They’ve been working on this for two-and-a-half years. She made that loud and clear, that this had nothing to do with the Ukraine call and everything to do with trying to take out a president they simply don’t like.”

“That’s not what the impeachment process is about, and frankly, the American people are smarter and better than that.”

“And I think that’s why you’re seeing such a shift in the polls in the president’s favor.” – READ MORE