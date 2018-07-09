American Manufacturing Business Owner: ‘Thank You Mr. President’ for ‘Enough is Enough’ Attitude on Trade

Zach Mottl, the owner of American manufacturing company Atlas Tool Works in Lyons, Illinois, is thanking President Trump for his recent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

In an interview with Fox Business, Mottl praised Trump’s tariffs on foreign countries and their imported steel and aluminum, saying the economic nationalist approach to trade should have been implemented years ago to help American businesses and workers.

Mottl said: Well, it will certainly be a better product and it should be made in the U.S. because its not that we’re not competitive, it’s that other countries are breaking the rules, breaking their promises and quite frankly cheating, and so the president, he’s taking a tough approach and I say: Thank you Mr. President for your ‘Enough is enough’ approach on trade. This is what we’ve needed. For 23 years we’ve seen other countries, we didn’t start a trade war, it’s been going on for a long time and we’re just finally engaging and trying to defend ourselves here. [Emphasis added] – READ MORE

American Workers In An Illinois Steel Town Are Finally Seeing Relief After Years Of Job-killing Free Trade Thanks To President Trump’s 25 Percent Tariff On Imported Steel.

A Chicago Tribune report by Samantha Bomkamp reveals how Granite City, Illinois, is seeing a renewed steel industry after Trump’s tariffs on steel imports were implemented.

In 2015, the Illinois steel town saw 2,000 layoffs of American steel workers from the city’s local steel plant. Now, because of Trump’s tariffs on steel, the Granite City steel plant is rehiring 800 steel workers—about half of which will be those who were laid off in 2015 and the other half will be new hires.

Local business owners told the Chicago Tribune that they’re happy to see the steel jobs reopening in their town, as they say, the layoffs in 2015 hit their businesses as well – READ MORE

