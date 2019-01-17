American killed in Kenya hotel terror attack was 9/11 survivor who was ‘trying to make positive change,’ family says

An American businessman who was killed when extremists launched an assault at an upscale hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday was a survivor of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and was “trying to make a positive change” in the country, his family said.

Jason Spindler, who would have turned 41 next Tuesday, was among the 14 people killed when explosions and gunfire erupted in DusitD2 hotel complex, which includes bars, restaurants, offices and banks in the Kenyan capital, said I-DEV International, the company he co-founded.

The U.S. State Department said an American citizen was killed in Tuesday’s attack, but did not release his identity.

His brother, Jonathan Spindler, confirmed the death on Facebook and said the 40-year-old was a survivor of the 9/11 attacks, the New York Daily News reported.

"It's with a heavy heart that I announce that my brother, Jason Spindler, passed away this morning during a terror attack in Nairobi," the grieving brother wrote on Facebook. "Jason was a survivor of 9/11 and a fighter. I am sure he gave them hell."