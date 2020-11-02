American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in daring raid

An American hostage has been rescued in Nigeria by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, Fox News has learned.

The elite commandos parachuted out of a U.S. Air Force transport plane a few miles from the target. Without suffering any casualties, the SEALs rescued Philip Walton, 27, after killing a number of his captors.

Walton had been taken hostage by armed men last week, officials told Fox News.

One U.S. official briefed on the mission tells Fox News it would not have been successful without the help from other military services and the intelligence community.

“It was an extraordinary team effort with different parts of the joint force making this happen,” the official said.

Last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria. Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020

President Donald Trump tweeted out a show of support, calling the SEAL team members “brave warriors,” and saying that “our nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation.” In a separate tweet, Trump described the operation as a “big win” for the elite force. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --