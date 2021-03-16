American flag must come down, condo association tells owner — because it’s making too much ‘noise’ when wind blows

Old Glory has been enduring quite the beating in a variety of ways lately.

From professional athletes kneeling in front of it when the national anthem is played before games to violent left-wing protesters burning it in the streets and Democrat-dominated county mulling a restriction on it — on private property, no less — it seems everywhere you turn these days there’s a new push against the American flag.

Well, now there’s a new complaint — and it’s coming from a condominium association in Fargo, North Dakota.

Andrew Almer told KVLY-TV that he’s flown a U.S. flag from his balcony at the Plum Tree Square condos with no problem for the last two years.

“It’s a symbol of our nation. It should be flown whenever it can be,” Almer told the station. “I have a lot of friends and family that are in the military.”

Then a chilly breeze began to blow.

Almer told KVLY he started receiving letters about two months ago from the condo association president saying his flag must come down — because it makes “an excessive amount of noise in the the wind at all hours.”

The letter also states that Almer’s flag must come down “during these times” as well as during “any inclement weather” and “between sunset and sunrise.” – READ MORE

