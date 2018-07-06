American Businesses Added 177,000 Jobs in June, Continuing Employment Boom

American Business Kept Up Their Fiery Pace Of Hiring In June, Adding 177,000 Jobs, According To The Latest Monthly Survey By Payroll Processor Adp.

May’s private sector payrolls were revised up to 189,000 from a previously reported 178,000.

The American labor market is very strong. The average job gain per month for the last 12 months is 190,000, about double the rate of growth of the American workforce. As a result, unemployment is likely to continue to fall despite being already at record-breaking low-levels.

Despite the very low unemployment and robust hiring, pay growth remains elusive. Average hourly wages have been not been rising after adjusting for inflation, according to the Labor Department.

That may change soon.

“Business’ number one problem is finding qualified workers. At the current pace of job growth, if sustained, this problem is set to get much worse. These labor shortages will only intensify across all industries and company size,” Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, said. Moody’s helps ADP prepare the report. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1