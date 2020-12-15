America Last: Melinda Gates ‘Incredibly Disappointed’ After Trump Gives Americans Vaxx First

Melinda Gates is ‘incredibly disappointed’ that Americans will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines, developed by American companies, before the rest of the world.

Putting aside overwhelming concerns over safety for a minute – including calls to halt trials until serious questions (including ‘indefinite infertility‘) are addressed – Gates told CNN‘s Poppy Harlow in a Thursday interview that she’s worried about ‘vaccine nationalism.’

“The president just signed an executive order to try to put Americans at the front of the line when it comes to vaccines,” said Harlow. “I wonder if that’s what you were worried about when you kept saying and warning against vaccine nationalism?”

“That’s exactly what we were worried about,” replied Gates, adding “I knew it was coming and I was just incredibly disappointed.”

“I’m much more optimistic about the president-elect and the COVID task force, this eminent task force that he has put together,” she continued. “I think we’re going to see a lot more sensible policy making in the United States, but that starts, you know, January 20 and we have still some dark months to live ahead until then.”- READ MORE

