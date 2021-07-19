America Is Short One Million Construction Workers

According to one trade organization, the United States housing market needs up to one million new construction workers.

Associated Builders and Contractors — a trade association that represents the non-union construction sector — stated that shortages in home supply are accompanied by a distorted labor market for construction employees:

Construction spending is likely to reach $1.45 trillion in 2021, up 1.3% from 2020. Under this scenario, employment demand increases by 430,000 this year from actual employment of 7,829,000 in 2020. A higher growth rate scenario could boost the number of additional construction workers needed in 2021 to nearly 1 million.

In the three months since the Associated Builders and Contractors’ release, record demand for homes has only accelerated. A recent analysis from Zillow found that the average house is only remaining on the market for an average of six days. In some cities — such as Cincinnati, Columbus, and Kansas City — the average is three days.

The value of the typical American home has therefore grown by 13.2% since May 2020. Between the first quarters of 2020 and 2021, homeowners observed a collective equity gain of $2 trillion.- READ MORE

