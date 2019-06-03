‘America Has Had Enough’: Trump Claims Mexico Has Been Abusing US Relationship, Calls on Dems to Act

President Donald Trump blasted Mexico for taking advantage of their relationship with the U.S. on Twitter and called on the Democrats to act on addressing the immigration crisis at the southern border.

In a few tweets published Sunday, Trump went after Mexico for being an “abuser of the United States” and threatened to pull back the companies that have moved south of the border through “tariffs” if the Mexican government did not address the growing situation at the border.

“People have been saying for years that we should talk to Mexico. The problem is that Mexico is an ‘abuser’ of the United States, taking but never giving,” tweeted the president. “It has been this way for decades.”

….Coyotes and Illegal Immigrants, which they can do very easily, or our many companies and jobs that have been foolishly allowed to move South of the Border, will be brought back into the United States through taxation (Tariffs). America has had enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

“Either they stop the invasion of our country by drug dealers, cartels, human traffickers, coyotes and illegal immigrants, which they can do very easily,” continued Trump. “Or our many companies and jobs that have been foolishly allowed to move south of the border, will be brought back into the United States through taxation (tariffs).” – READ MORE