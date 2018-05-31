Ambien maker pushes back at Roseanne Barr tweet: ‘Racism is not a known side effect’

The maker of Ambien said on Wednesday that “racism is not a known side effect” of taking the prescription drug after Roseanne Barr suggested it was part of the reason she attacked Valerie Jarrett in a racist tweet.

Sanofi US, which produces Ambien, wrote on Twitter:

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

In a since-deleted tweet earlier Wednesday, Barr wrote: “Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.”- READ MORE

