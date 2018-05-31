True Pundit

Ambien maker pushes back at Roseanne Barr tweet: ‘Racism is not a known side effect’

Posted on by
The maker of Ambien said on Wednesday that “racism is not a known side effect” of taking the prescription drug after Roseanne Barr suggested it was part of the reason she attacked Valerie Jarrett in a racist tweet.

Sanofi US, which produces Ambien, wrote on Twitter:

In a since-deleted tweet earlier Wednesday, Barr wrote: “Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.”- READ MORE

