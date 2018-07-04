True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Amber Heard Tweets About An ‘ICE Checkpoint’ And Accidentally Reveals Why Hollywood REALLY Cares About Illegal Immigration

Posted on by
Share:

Hollywood actress (and Johnny Depp ex-wife) Amber Heard accidentally revealed exactly what Hollywood anti-immigration activists think of the people they’re “saving” when she tweeted Tuesday morning about an “ICE checkpoint” near her home in Los Angeles.

“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood, a few blocks from where I live” Heard tweeted. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Amber Heard Tweets About An 'ICE Checkpoint' And Accidentally Reveals Why Hollywood REALLY Cares About Illegal Immigration
Amber Heard Tweets About An 'ICE Checkpoint' And Accidentally Reveals Why Hollywood REALLY Cares About Illegal Immigration

Hollywood actress (and Johnny Depp ex-wife) Amber Heard accidentally revealed exactly what Hollywood anti-immigration activists think of the people they're "saving" when she tweeted Tuesday morning about an "ICE checkpoint" near her home in Los Angeles.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: