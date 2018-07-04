Amber Heard Tweets About An ‘ICE Checkpoint’ And Accidentally Reveals Why Hollywood REALLY Cares About Illegal Immigration

Hollywood actress (and Johnny Depp ex-wife) Amber Heard accidentally revealed exactly what Hollywood anti-immigration activists think of the people they’re “saving” when she tweeted Tuesday morning about an “ICE checkpoint” near her home in Los Angeles.

“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood, a few blocks from where I live” Heard tweeted. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight.” – READ MORE

