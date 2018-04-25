Amber Alert issued for three children from Athens

The state of Ohio has issued an Amber Alert for three children from the Athens area. They were taken by their father, who has a history of violence, following a domestic dispute. They were last reported to be traveling through the Cleveland area.

The children are Henry Perin, 6 months old. He is a white male, has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 15 pounds. He was wearing a zippered onesie with a hood.

Olive Perin, 2, is a white female. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds.

The third child missing is Lilly Dudas, 4. She is a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 3’6″ tall and weighs 44 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue top, purple skirt and blue pants.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1