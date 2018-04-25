View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Security

Amber Alert issued for three children from Athens

Posted on by
Share:

The state of Ohio has issued an Amber Alert for three children from the Athens area. They were taken by their father, who has a history of violence, following a domestic dispute. They were last reported to be traveling through the Cleveland area.

The children are Henry Perin, 6 months old. He is a white male, has blonde hair, blue eyes and  weighs 15 pounds. He was wearing a zippered onesie with a hood.

Olive Perin, 2, is a white female. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds.

The third child missing is Lilly Dudas, 4. She is a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 3’6″ tall and weighs 44 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue top, purple skirt and blue pants.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Amber Alert issued for three children from Athens, reported to be in Cleveland area
Amber Alert issued for three children from Athens, reported to be in Cleveland area

ATHENS, Ohio - The state of Ohio has issued an Amber Alert for three children from the Athens area. They were taken by their father, who has a history of violence, following a domestic dispute. They were last reported to be traveling through the Cleveland area. The children are Henry Perin, 6 months old. He…

fox8.com fox8.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: