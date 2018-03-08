Business Technology TV
Amazon’s Alexa devices are randomly laughing and it’s creeping people out (VIDEO)
It’s quiet in the house. Nobody else is home and the cat is fast asleep. Then you hear a disembodied woman’s voice let out a short, mocking cackle.
No, you’re not being haunted. It’s just Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant malfunctioning in a profoundly creepy way.
Some Alexa users have reported hearing an unprompted laugh from their smart speaker devices during the past 24 hours. The laugh is three short “Ha” sounds in a female voice that actually doesn’t sound like Alexa’s normal voice. It happens randomly when nobody is using the device, or in response to a request to turn on or off lights.
Some Twitter users are uploading videos of the bizarre laugh. For instance, @anniebonannieTN asked Alexa to replay a song, to which Alexa replied with this creepy laugh.
“We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” Amazon said in a statement, confirming the issue. The company did not elaborate on what was causing the laugh or how widespread it is. – READ MORE