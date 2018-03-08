Amazon’s Alexa devices are randomly laughing and it’s creeping people out (VIDEO)

It’s quiet in the house. Nobody else is home and the cat is fast asleep. Then you hear a disembodied woman’s voice let out a short, mocking cackle.

No, you’re not being haunted. It’s just Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant malfunctioning in a profoundly creepy way.

Some Alexa users have reported hearing an unprompted laugh from their smart speaker devices during the past 24 hours. The laugh is three short “Ha” sounds in a female voice that actually doesn’t sound like Alexa’s normal voice. It happens randomly when nobody is using the device, or in response to a request to turn on or off lights.

Some Twitter users are uploading videos of the bizarre laugh. For instance, @anniebonannieTN asked Alexa to replay a song, to which Alexa replied with this creepy laugh.

“We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” Amazon said in a statement, confirming the issue. The company did not elaborate on what was causing the laugh or how widespread it is. – READ MORE

