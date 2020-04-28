Amazon, Walmart, Target, FedEx and Instacart workers to hold ‘unprecedented strike’ on Friday over virus risk

Essential staffers at Amazon, Instacart, Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and FedEx are slated to protest their employers’ supposedly profiting at the expense of their health, reports say.

This comes after numerous protests amongst frontline employees over the past month, including Amazon workers near Detroit and McDonald’s employees in Los Angeles.

The Intercept reports that employees will leave during their lunch break or call in sick to demonstrate their increasing frustration with the COVID-19 situation.

Union membe Day,” said Daniel Steinbrook, a Whole Foods employee strike organizer.

Steinbrook said this is “to show solidarity with other essential workers in our struggle for better protections and benefits in the pandemic.”

The May 1 demonstration on International Workers Day comes amid claims, from Amazon staffers in particular, that big businesses are not being honest about the COVID infection rates. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --