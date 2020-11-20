Amazon Starts Selling Prescription Drugs To Prime Customers

There’s an old saying: Never waste a good crisis. Well, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, isn’t letting COVID-19 pass without wringing all the juice from the lemon.

After years of quiet and consistent preparation, from acquiring PillPack, to filing for licenses and trademarks, Amazon is finally ready to launch its online pharmacy business. The company announced Tuesday that it will start selling prescription drugs to its prime customers, a move that was widely seen as the logical next step for the e-commerce behemoth.

In a surprise move, the online pharmacy is opening Tuesday, marking an aggressive move into the pharmacy industry in the middle of an unparalleled health crisis. Starting Tuesday, the company plans to start offering common items including creams, pills, and medications. But the real key here: Amazon will also be shipping prescriptions like insulin, which has temperature requirements (it needs to stay cold) like Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime members who don’t have insurance can buy generic or brand name drugs – presumably with a prescription – at a ‘prime’ discount, the company said. Though most insurance will be accepted.- READ MORE

