Amazon Slammed For Promoting Children’s T-Shirts Reading ‘Daddy’s Little Sl**’

On Thursday, Amazon was slammed for promoting a children’s T-shirt emblazoned “Daddy’s Little Sl**.” Although the T-shirt was removed from Amazon’s site, The Daily Mail reported on Friday that Amazon still offered other clothing items for babies and toddlers with the same phrase.

The T-shirts were sold by Onlybabycare for $18 apiece, according to The Independent. The Independent added, “The product description read that the top was ‘suitable’ for various occasions, including ‘playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear, family day.’ It added that the T-shirt was unisex and suitable for ‘little girls or boys.’”

