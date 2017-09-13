Amazon Reviewers Rip Apart Clinton’s New Election Memoir

Amazon reviewers jumped at the chance to rip apart former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s memoir on the election Tuesday.

Clinton’s new book, “What Happened” came out Tuesday and Amazon readers were quick to make fun of Clinton’s attempt to explain why she lost the 2016 election. Most of the reviewers gave her one star, and as of Tuesday, the book only has 2.5 out of five stars.

Here are the funniest ones:

“A lack of connection to America is what happened”

She could have just written a one sentence book which said, “I blame everyone but myself.” While I typically enjoy fiction, her book is so boring I couldn’t even force myself to finish it. – READ MORE