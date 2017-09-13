True Pundit

Politics

Amazon Reviewers Rip Apart Clinton’s New Election Memoir

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Amazon reviewers jumped at the chance to rip apart former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s memoir on the election Tuesday.

Clinton’s new book, “What Happened” came out Tuesday and Amazon readers were quick to make fun of Clinton’s attempt to explain why she lost the 2016 election. Most of the reviewers gave her one star, and as of Tuesday, the book only has 2.5 out of five stars.

Here are the funniest ones:

“A lack of connection to America is what happened”

She could have just written a one sentence book which said, “I blame everyone but myself.” While I typically enjoy fiction, her book is so boring I couldn’t even force myself to finish it. – READ MORE

Amazon Reviewers Rip Apart Clinton’s New Election Memoir
Amazon Reviewers Rip Apart Clinton’s New Election Memoir

Amazon reviewers jumped at the chance to rip apart former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's memoir on the election Tuesday. Clinton's new book, "What Happened" came out Tuesday and Amazon reader
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • John Long

    I never was going to buy it, but after the few snippets from it that I’ve heard, there is no way I’d EVER buy the audio book version either. That voice is like fingernails on a chalk board. Then, when you add in all the whining and delusional projection… it’s unendurable. Having said that, I truly hope she never goes away. We need not forget who and what we voted against and be relieved for dodging the bullet we dodged.